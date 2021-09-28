NASCON announces Artist Timothy Undiandeye as the winner of Dangote Salt Art Challenge 2021

Abuja based creative artist, Timothy Undiandeye, has been announced winner of the 2021 edition of the Dangote Salt Art Challenge, a creative art competition targeted at artist across the country.

Timothy’s winning art, created using salt, “gender-based violence” target ed at women a phenomenon he said deeply rooted in gender inequality was the focus of his presentation. He was announced the winner at the prize presentation event held Saturday morning at the Lily gate Hotel, Lekki, Lagos. He received a cash prize of N500, 000.

He beat over 600 artists in a rigorous selection process, at the event; he first and second runner up in the top three category also walked away with cash prizes. In third Place Mr. Taiwo Isimi, walked away with the sum of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000), First runner-up Mr. Ibrahim Jamiu, walked away with Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N300,000)