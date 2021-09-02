NDDC Audit: Buhari Vows To Prosecute Defaulting Contractors

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that fraudulent Nigerians involved in the misappropriation of N6 trillion pumped into the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, would be made to cough it out.

The President revealed that N3, 375, 735, 776, 794 was sunk into the NDDC through budgetary allocations while another sum N2, 420, 948, 894, 191 was provided for the commission through statutory allocations.

He also stated the Federal Government will apply the law to remedy the deficiencies outlined in the audit report.

According to the President, who was represented by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, noted that the government is particularly concerned by the colossal loss occasioned by uncompleted and unverified development projects in the Niger Delta region, in spite of the huge resources made available to uplift the living standard of the citizens.

He noted with sadness that the commission maintained an unprecedented 362 bank accounts as conduit pipes through which the NDDC funds were used to pay contractors for either unexecuted or abandoned projects.

According to the President, in spite of the huge fund provisions, there had been no commensurate infrastructural facilities to justify the good efforts of government towards the people that are supposed to be beneficiaries

Buhari lamented that over 13,777 projects designed to make life more meaningful for the people of the Niger Delta region awarded by those at the helms of affairs were criminality abandoned after billions of naira had been paid to contractors that would soon be fished out.

Buhari also said that no one indicted for shady deals in the NDDC scam would be spared no matter how highly placed adding “everyone will be made to account for his or her own deed. No one will be spared.”