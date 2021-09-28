NDDC Has Been A Cash Cow For Politicians – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is a cash cow for politicians in the country.

He stated this during the commissioning of the Police Barracks, Special Protection Unit (SPU) base 6 at Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State on Tuesday.

Also Read: SERAP Tells Buhari To Publish Names Of Suspected Looters Of N6trn NDDC Funds

“NDDC has been a cash cow for politicians,” he said. “You will see competition who will be the Managing Director, Executive Director (Finance), Executive Director (Projects).

“These are people who will make sure money is available for politics. You have portfolio contractors from Abuja. Every now and then, the MD will be running to Abuja.”

The Rivers helmsman expressed that it was time for the Commission to work for the people of the region.