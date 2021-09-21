New Artist Frederick Jones El Releases His Sophomore Effort

New solo artist Frederick Jones El released his Sophomore Effort to all streaming platforms in September of 2020, titled: “Jewel of The West Nile” on the label “Moorish Science Temple of America/Great Seal Music Group”.

The project features tracks by a slew of Producers such as “Othello Beats” & “Sixx Digits” just to name a few. “Jewel of The West Nile” is a solid effort full of great records such as “Solar Facts” “Vainglorious” & “Live & Let Die” The song “Solar Facts” produced by Sixx Digits is a track that features a heavy kick drum, a low pitch piano & forceful but superior lyrics by artist Frederick Jones El.

The song “Live & Let Die” produced by super producer “Othello Beats” has lots of bass with a melody that reminds you of a piece of a score straight out of a horror film, that matches well with the lyrics from this artist.

Frederick Jones El who domiciles in the United States of America in one of New Jersey’s many Shore Towns, began his music career in the year 1996 as a 16 year old who was a-part of a group called “Skrollz” which was unsigned at the time but recorded demos with a label called “Bootleg Records” out of Hi-Nella, New Jersey, USA. Frederick Jones El & other members of the group all attended the same high school in Pine Hill, New Jersey, USA & that’s where the group met and ultimately formed between the years 1995 & 1996. Frederick Jones El’s inspiration to do music comes from everyday life experiences & the lofty teachings of the “Moorish Science Temple of America” of which he is a member.

This Hip Hop talent, who is also a community activist & former Merchant Mariner/Sailor, has done debates live on YouTube with the likes of Young Pharaoh & has appeared on the infamous Sa Neter TV as well as the Fly Guys Podcast where he has done shows talking about our disenfranchisement as so-called “Black” People.

This artist is currently working on a new project titled “Aristocracy” which will be available on all streaming platforms in the second quarter of 2022 but for now you’ll have to be content with the current release which again is titled “Jewel of The West Nile” & is available on all streaming platforms.

You can reach, communicate with & follow Frederick Jones El on Facebook, he is there under the name “Frederick Jones El” as well as on Instagram under the name “Moorish Adept”