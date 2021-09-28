Niger Govt. Reduces Tuition Fees In IBB University

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has approved a reduction in the tuition fees for students of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL).

A statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Matane, in Minna on Monday, said that the downward review of the tuition fees N50,000 to N46,000 for returning indigene students and N95,000.00 to N86,000.00 for new indigene students.

The statement explained that the governor, who after listening to representations from members of the state’s House of Assembly, different stakeholders, including the students union, intervened by reducing the tuition fees of indigent students.

It stated that the tuition fees for returning non-indigene students, new students non-indigene, new foreign students and returning foreign students remain unchanged.

The Niger State House of Assembly had on Thursday ordered the state government in conjunction with the management of IBBUL to review the downward tuition fee of the university.

The order came after students of the university staged a protest to the state House of Assembly over the increment of the tuition fees by the management of the university.