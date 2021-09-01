Nigeria Confirms 626 COVID-19 Cases As FG Warns Vaccine Skeptics

Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed 626 new COVID-19 cases, as the Federal Government said it is mulling actions against vaccine skeptics.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the number of new cases in an update on its Facebook page.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded in ten states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nigeria’s COVID-19 epicenter, Lagos, had the highest number of cases for the day under review with 334 new infections. It was followed by Rivers State which had 134 fresh cases.

Other states with more COVID-19 infections are Oyo – 60, FCT – 41, Osun – 20, Plateau – 14, Ogun – 9 and Ekiti – 7, Kwara – 6, and Benue – 1.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases in the country stands at 192,431.

Of this figure, 178,759 have been treated and discharged while 2,469 people have died due to complications from the virus.