Nigeria Needs 95% National Network Coverage For E-Transmission Of Election Results -Orji Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the 9th Senate has expressed that Nigeria requires 95 percent of national network coverage to enable electronic transmission of election results.

Kalu stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja.

Recall that some months ago, Senators voted that the Independent National Electoral Commission should be compelled to seek clearance from the Nigeria Communications Commission, while the National Assembly would have to approve the verdict of NCC.

Speaking on Sunday, Kalu insisted that the current network coverage was inadequate.

“I have never been against e-transmission of results; I only said we don’t have adequate coverage where we live, this is the issue.

“We have coverage, but it is not adequate.

Also Read: Electoral Bill: PDP Governors Ask NASS To Adopt Electronic Transmission Of Results

“Like Abia North Senatorial District where I come from, there is no adequate coverage, may be 43 per cent coverage. So, how are we going to do that?

“I believe in electronic transmission, but I want to quickly urge the NCC to deploy their technology to ensure wider coverage; I believe in that process because it is transparent.

“I don’t want to listen to officials who want to buy equipment and make commissions. I am telling myself the truth. If we even have a coverage of 95 percent, it will be okay, but we have below 50 per cent in the entire country.

“I am not talking about my constituency.

“It wasn’t a party decision to vote against e-transmission and not a clique decision, it was out of my conscience.

“I can only do what I will do that will benefit all Nigerians,” Kalu said.