Nigeria Needs More Than Laws To Hold Credible Polls: Omo-Agege

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has expressed that a perfect law in itself cannot guarantee credible elections as long as other parts of the election process remain flawed.

Omo-Agege stated this during the public presentation and inaugural meeting of the Electoral Forum organised by The Electoral Hub and Open Society Initiative for West Africa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Also Read: Nobody Can Disqualify APC’s Presidential Candidate In 2023: Omo-Agege

He was represented by his Special Adviser on Legal and Constitutional Matters, Daniel Bwala.

Omo-Agege who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution, was quoted as saying, “I refer to how candidates emerge on party platforms, campaign rally rules and generally political actions toward a fair and credible political participation by voters.