Nigeria Needs Strong Institutions, Not Powerful Individuals: Shina Peller

Shina Peller, lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola federal constituency at the house of representatives, has expressed that for Nigeria to move forward, the nation must stop “strengthening an individual ahead of institutions”.

Peller spoke on Saturday at the launch of ‘The Law is an Ass: A Collection of Fictional Short Stories’ — a book by Niran Adedokun, a public relations practitioner, lawyer and writer.

The lawmaker stated that the country is “suffering from many structural defects”.

“We must have the opportunity to strengthen institutions other than working on strengthening the individual because when you look at what is happening in Nigeria today, you’ll see that we are suffering from many structural defects, ” he said.

“There are two basic areas we need to focus on, which is the human character. That’s the challenge between leaders and followers; how do we identify our leaders?”