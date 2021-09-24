Nigerian Security Agencies Need To Start Working With Intelligence – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Leo Da Silva has stated the need for Nigerian security agencies to start working with intelligence instead of the usual “guess work”.

According to the reality TV star cum media entrepreneur, the “stop and search” method of nabbing criminals is already outdated.

In his words:

“Nigerian security agencies need to start working with intelligence. It is important we move on from just doing “stop and search” and “guess work” with no intelligence. If you are stopping a car or going into someone’s house, you should be sure they have done something wrong.”