Nigeria’s eNaira Official Platform Goes Live, Records One Million Hits In Days

The official website of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) digital currency, the eNaira, has gone live, exactly one week to the planned launch of the initiative.

The eNaira is a digital currency that will be issued by the CBN.

The website has already recorded over a million hits barely 24 hours after going live.

The development shows a reflection of the level of interest in the proposed digital currency.

eNaira users will benefit from the website’s simplified financial transactions. Users will be able to send money to one another using a linked bank account or credit card; customers will have the ability to transfer money from their bank account to their eNaira wallet with ease; customers will be able to monitor their eNaira wallet, check balances, and view transaction history; and customers will be able to make in-store payments using their eNaira wallet by scanning QR codes.

In addition, customers are allowed to scan the QR Code on the website to get started.

The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, while speaking to a gathering of foreign investors in New York recently, aid the October 1 launch date will likely be rescheduled due to activities surrounding the country’s Independence Day celebration. He said the launch would be held on October 4, 2021.

In line with global trends, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced the formal engagement of global fintech company, Bitt Inc., as its technical partner for the development of its digital currency.