Nnamdi Kanu Drags FG To Court; Demands ₦5bn For Alleged Violation Of His Right

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dragged the Federal Government of Nigeria to an Abia State High Court, over what he described as violations of his human rights.

The Federal Government, the Nigeria Army, the Department of State Service (DSS), and the Nigeria police are respondents in the suit.

Kanu, in an eight-point prayer, is seeking enforcement of his fundamental rights and wants the court to, among other things, halt his trial currently in motion at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

His special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, that Kanu had secured an order from the High Court of Abia State to serve by substituted means, an application for enforcement of the fundamental rights of Kanu, which he recently brought before the High Court of Abia State.

He also asked the court to mandate the respondents to pay the sum of ₦5,000,000,000 (five billion naira) for the physical, mental, emotional, psychological, and other damages suffered as claimed by the applicant.

The next hearing date is set for September 21, in Umuahia.