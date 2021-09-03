NNPC Declared Profit Because Buhari Didn’t Make It An ATM, Says Adesina

Femi Adesina, a presidential spokesperson has explained why the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) declared profit.

He believes the corporation was able to declare a net profit after tax of N287 billion in a COVID-19-hit year because President Muhammadu Buhari did not turn it into a personal purse.

Adesina stated this in a piece titled ‘How Buhari Broke The Jinx At NNPC’, posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Also Read: Mele Kyari: High Price Differentials Responsible For Petrol Smuggling

“Well, it happened because perhaps for the first time in the history of the country, and of the NNPC, there is a President who is not using the place like a personal Automated Teller Machine (ATM),” he said while explaining the rationale behind the feat recorded for the first time in over four decades.

“He (Buhari) is not collecting millions upon millions of dollars by fiat, nor is he giving directives for any under-the-table deal. And that President also happens to be the Minister for Petroleum Resources.”