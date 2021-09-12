No Celebrity Is Perfect, Says Actress Damilola Adegbite

Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite, has advised her fans to embrace their natural bodies because no one is perfect, including celebrities.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to pass this message across.

She wrote:

“NO human being is perfect. Even our favorite Hollywood celebrities. It’s all angles and edits. It’s the people closest to them who know the truth. I have heard some women whose mid sections have been stretched by the amazing process of motherhood, comparing their bodies to 19 year olds. How?!

Be happy and healthy. Let go of the unrealistic expectations. Focus on being a better person every day and be your own kind of beautiful.”