“No vibe killers allowed” – 2face drops message from US

Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia who is currently trying to settle family issues with his wife has left a message from his base in the United States.

Recall that the singer was alleged to have fled to the US, due to the trouble that was caused by his wife Annie Idibia who fought his family.

The “African Queen” crooner, in his first post since the fight started, pleaded with Nigerians to respect his privacy, and from the look of things, he is enjoying every single minute he spends in the US.

Few hours ago, he shared a video on his Instastory and it had the words ; Bright and Sunny day, no vibe killers allowed.

