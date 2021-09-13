Nollywood, Bollywood, Hollywood, Sports and so much more! Enjoy thousands of premium content on Glo TV!

Stream the best in sports, news, movies, TV series, comedy skits, cartoons, and more on the newly launched Glo TV app!

Powered by the reliable Glo 4G technology, Glo TV is accessible through Android, IOS, and web platforms to all Prepaid and Postpaid subscribers on the Glo Network Nigeria.

Globacom expressed excitement and confidence over the roll-out of the service, stating that “With the launch of Glo TV, our network will cater to the content preferences of Nigerians across different socio-economic groups and offer them an exclusive opportunity to experience best-in-class TV content.”

GloTV is free to subscribe till the 30th of September!

Visit www.myglotv.com to register!