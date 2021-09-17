Not All Old People Are Enjoying Longevity – Actor Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran Nigerian actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, has shared his opinion on old age and longevity.

According to the actor cum lawyer, not all old people are enjoying the grace of longevity.

For some of them, God is keeping them alive so that he can punish them for their evil deeds which they committed while they were young and agile.

“I have noticed that God has a reason for everything he does. Do you think that everybody who is old has longevity in his lineage? Me think otherwise. Some people are kept by God to serve out their punishment of what they did when they were younger,” he said.