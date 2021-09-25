Not Everybody Will Like You No Matter How Good You Are – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has expressed his indifferent attitude towards those that don’t like him and his personality, stating that everyone is not bound to show you love no matter how perfect you are.

Taking to his Instagram page, the father of four said that snitching on those that talked bad about him is not necessarily his concern as it is not a topic of discussion to go into.

The movie star added that he has other crucial matters to deal with like the endless problems of the country which has refused to bring forth a remedy.

In his words:

“Don’t tell me what they said about me. It’s not necessary. People must talk, so allow them to talk. And not everybody will like you no matter how good you are, so it’s not even a topic for discussion. Tell me how we can make our country work. Cos we die here.”