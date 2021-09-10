Not Everyone Wants To Get Married And Have Kids, BBNaija’s Lolu Tells Nigerians

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Lolu, has spoken for the category of Nigerians who don’t want to get married nor have kids.

According to the reality TV star, not everyone wants to be married and have kids so people should stop putting pressure on others to get married simply because their mates are and already have kids.

In his words:

“People are getting married because their “mates” are and have kids. Sometimes, it is because “time’s going”. Can we accept the fact that some of us don’t want to get it wrong? Can we accept that not everyone wants to be married or have kids? Own your truth.”