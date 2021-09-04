OAP Nedu Clears The Air; Accuses Ex-Wife Of Paternity Fraud

Popular on-air personality and comic actor, Ani Chinedu Emmanuel, also known as Nedu Wazobia, has responded to the allegations leveled against him by his ex-wife.

Information Nigeria recalls that the media personality was dragged in the mud by his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri on Instagram.

She wrote on her Instagram page that the OAP physically abused her after she underwent a Caesaran Section.

She further labelled him a deadbeat father and questioned why Wazobia FM, Lagos would allow him host marriage talks on radio seeing as he is a violent and abusive husband.

Clearing himself, Nedu took to Instagram to post his evidence, indicting his wife in the domestic violence claim and also revealed how he found out their first son is not his blood.

In his words:

“My attention has been drawn to stories making the rounds on social media by my ex wife (Uzoamaka Ohiri).

While I am not one to trade issues on social media, it has become pertinent that I clear the air once and for all.

First of all I would like to state clearly that I do not support or encourage any form of domestic violence whether targeted at a woman or man. I have also never been one to physically violate any body including my ex wife.

Read Also: Radio Host, Nedu of Wazobia FM weds

Our marriage was one plaqued with a lot of issues. One of which was continuous infidelity from her side that led to me conducting a paternity test on our kids which led to the revelation that our first son is not my biological son even though he was born within the period during which we were married.

On the allegation of domestic violence, we have had this matter investigated twice, one the police station in Ajah and another by a competent court of law during the dissolution of our marriage. Both times I was cleared of all allegations and I have the necessary proof to back up my claim.

If any one should be laying claims to domestic violence it should be me. It is heartbreaking that I even have to issue this statement under this circumstances as I have put the unfortunate incidents surrounding my ex wife and I and the final collapse of our union behind me.

I am appealing to my ex wife to remember our kids and to not continue on this path she has chosen as the Internet never forgets and they will one day grow up to deal with this mess she is hell bent on creating. I have no issues wit her and would like to continue to mind the business that pays me. If she has any issues to join me with me, she is free to file her complaints and approach any court of competent jurisdiction to pursue justice. Thanks.”