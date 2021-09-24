Ogun Govt To Train 6,500 Herbalists

The Ogun State Government is set to train 6,500 traditional healers and herbalists across the state as part of moves to standardise the practice of alternate medicine in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) regulations.

The Chairman of the states Alternate Medicine Board, Balogun Nurudeen Olaleye, who made this known in Abeokuta, said the move became necessary to acquaint them with technologies that would enhance their profession in tandem with WHO’s standard.

Mr Olaleye said, “The registration and sensitisation training programme is very essential for all traditional healers in the state to clear all forms of doubts concerning their practice, and immediately after the training, they will be re-licensed with a proper monitoring system by the government and that will guarantee their recognition and practice in the state.”