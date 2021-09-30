Okowa Assents To Bill Banning Open Grazing In Delta

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has assented to the Anti-Open Grazing Bill on Thursday.

The bill is tagged ‘Delta State Livestock, Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Bill 2021.’

Okowa also signed the Delta State Urban and Regional Planning Bill 2020 into law

The law prohibits the carrying of firearms, either licenced or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the state; just as it seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

Speaking after signing the two bills into law, Okowa called on the Federal Government to assist interested farmers to establish ranches across the country.

He remarked that the two laws were very important to Delta State, stressing that the State Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulations Law had taken a new life of its own in the country.