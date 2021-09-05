Olajide Sowore’s Killers Will Be Brought To Book – Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has mourned Olajide Sowore, assuring that the state government will bring his killers to book.

Obaseki gave the assurance on Saturday while commiserating with a former presidential candidate and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the killing of his brother.

Olajide, a student of Pharmacy at the Igbinedion University Okada, was killed by kidnappers on Saturday in the Okada area of Edo State.

The Edo State Police Command had earlier confirmed his death via a statement issued by its spokesman, Kontongs Bello, noting that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at IUTH Mortuary, Okada.

But Governor Obaseki assured that the state government will work with relevant security agencies to investigate the unfortunate incident.

“I commiserate with the Sowore family and the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of his brother, Olajide Sowore,” the governor said.

“The news of Olajide’s death is heartbreaking and we will make all efforts to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Edo State, I condole with the Sowore family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”