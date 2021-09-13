Osinbajo Leads Prayers For Peace In Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, led some clerics to pray for God to grant Nigeria victory over sponsors and perpetrators of violence in the country.

The prayers were offered during the dedication of two Churches in Abuja.

The Churches were the All Saints Anglican Church Wuse Zone 5, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City of David Parish, Utako, Abuja.

Osinbajo used the occasion to pray for an end to the spate of violent attacks in parts of the country.

According to Osinbajo, as the Federal Government continues to work hard at finding solutions to the challenges confronting the nation, clergymen and congregants should also pray fervently for the nation to overcome these challenges.

The vice presidents first visited the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba.

Ndaukuba, assisted by Bishop of Kubwa Diocese, Bishop Duke Akamisoko, led the prayers for the security, peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

Archbishop Ndukuba prayed God to give the President and the Vice President and other officials of the present administration wisdom to lead the country.

He prayed that God will grant “ all who serve in the Federal Government the wisdom from above.

“When they speak, grant them utterance that comes from the Holy Spirit, fill their hearts with wisdom, and give them kindness of mind.

“And being filled and led by you, oh Holy Spirit, they will fulfill their purpose. And in this government, Lord, may your name be glorified.”