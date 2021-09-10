Our Commitment To Nigeria’s Unity, Peace Is Irrevocable – Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has reiterated his administration and State’s commitment to the peace of Nigeria.

He stated this on Thursday in a speech to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who visited Imo to commission some projects.

“Our commitment to the unity and peace of Nigeria is irrevocable,” the governor asserted in Owerri, the state capital.

He further stated that through inclusive governance, his administration has accommodated every Nigerian resident in Imo State.

Governor Uzodinma stated that his aim was to build a “mini Nigeria” in his state, where everyone would have not only a sense of belonging but unfettered accommodation.

He assured the President that his administration remained sincere in its endeavours to satisfy the yearnings of the Imo people, within available resources.