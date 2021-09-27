“Our Votes Will Count,” Pere’s Management Releases Official Statement

Following the reveal of the viewers’ votes on Sunday night, the management of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere, have released an official statement to douse the tension of fans after discovering that Pere was voted to be in the top five but has been subjected to a twist with Angel whom he beat at the polls with a landslide margin.

The official statement reads:

“Bigbrother has a tradition of fair conduct spanning its history. As a platform that has helped so many people over the years, their integrity is indispensable, and the credibility of their process has barely ever been in question.

Read Also: Pere’s Fans Storm Ilupeju, Lagos To Protest Eviction Twist

This is why they’ve led by example over the years which in turn makes the show the biggest platform in Africa.

The events of yesterday created so much uproar among our fans, neutrals, and even our competitors. The ripple effect of this event has thrown our voting team off-balance in terms of preparedness for the final week of voting. Even though we feel unfairly at a disadvantage, we still believe it’s a twist and a game that would play out eventually make our votes count. We must trust the Process and integrity of the Platform.”