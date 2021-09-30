Over 30 Killed As Gunmen Attack Villages In Niger

Over thirty persons have been killed after gunmen on Wednesday night stormed villages in Sarkin Pawa, the headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Matane confirmed the attack to newsmen via telephone on Thursday morning.

He disclosed that the assailants in their large numbers first attacked Kachiwe village and later spread to other adjoining communities in the area.

Witnesses say the marauders came into the communities riding on motorcycles and were shooting sporadically, leaving many injured.

Mr Matane has, however, assured residents that the government will not rest on its oars in ensuring that all terrorist enclaves are combed and bandits made to face the full weight of the law.

In a similar vein, the Niger State Police Commissioner, Mr Monday Kuryas, said an investigation into the matter has commenced to enable the force track down the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

According to him, a team of policemen has been dispatched to the area to ensure that tranquility is restored.