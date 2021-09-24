Pantami: FG To Deploy 5G Network By January 2022

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami has revealed that the fifth-generation (5G) cellular networks will be deployed in January 2022.

The minister made the announcement at a town hall meeting in Maiduguri, Borno state, on Thursday.

The minister was represented by Ubale Maska, NCC commissioner for technical services.

He stated that the 5G technology would boost surveillance against criminal elements vandalising public assets across the country.

He also added that other measures should be put in place to arrest them and bring them to book.

Pantami explained that the need to deploy the modern system was due to the over 50,000 telecommunications sites across the country and about 16,000 outages recorded by mobile network operators (MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile) between January 2021 and July 2021.