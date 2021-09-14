Patience Ozokwo Celebrates 63rd Birthday

Veteran Nigerian actress, Patience Ozokwo, alias Mama G, is in a celebratory mood as she clocks 63 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

It is indeed a joyous celebration for the popular movie star as her granddaughter is also celebrating her 5th birthday on the same day as her.

The popular actress shared beautiful photos of herself to acknowledge her special day.

Read Also: I Married At A Very Young Age – Patience Ozokwor

Mama G also posted the photos she took with her granddaughter and revealed that it is the first time that they will be celebrating together.

The actress also shared her gratitude to God for being able to witness another year added to her years.