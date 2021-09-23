PDP Asks Emefiele To Resign Over Naira Depreciation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the resignation of Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), over the depreciation of the naira.

The opposition party also asked security agencies to investigate the CBN governor for failing in his “core mandate of managing the economy”.

Spokesperson of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the demand during a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking on Thursday, Ologbondiyan said: “The tenure of Emefiele as CBN governor under the APC administration has witnessed colossal failures of monetary and fiscal policies, requiring him to vacate the office and hand himself over for investigation.

“It is instructive to note that when Emefiele took office as CBN Governor in 2014 the naira exchanged for N164 to a dollar. Today, in the hands of Emefiele and the APC, the naira has tumbled to near N600 to a dollar, putting the nation’s economy on its knees.

“Painfully, under the leadership of Emefiele, the CBN has failed in its core mandate of managing the economy and took a dive into propaganda, with claims that do not reflect the harsh economic reality on the ground.

“The PDP therefore urges the EFCC not to allow this revelation to be swept under the carpet as it borders on serious economic sabotage which sanctions are clearly spelt out under our laws.”