PDP Is Delusional To Call For Emefiele’s Resignation: APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as “delusion”.

The opposition party had called for the resignation of Emefiele over the depreciation of the naira.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary of the APC caretaker committee, stated the allegations that the CBN governor did not handle the country’s economy are phantom.

Akpanudoedehe described the PDP as a failed opposition party that has lost its electoral value.

“Our attention has been drawn to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delusional call for the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over phantom allegations,” he said.

“As a failed opposition party, PDP’s current delusions are apparently a result of its leadership crisis, lost electoral value and general failure in the eyes of Nigerians.

“Nigerians are still waiting for PDP’s honest apology to Nigerians for its mindless pillage of our national resources, abuse of public institutions and the diversion of procured loans to fund its political activities and line the pockets of its cronies and family members.”