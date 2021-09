Senator Dino Melaye has asked President Buhari to act fast and do something as there is hunger in the land.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the senator wrote;

President Buhari ,you may not know, there is a big LAMENTATION on the street. People are hungry and the economy is giving excruciating pains to the masses. Do something before the people do something. SDM

