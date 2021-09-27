Pere’s Fans Storm Ilupeju, Lagos To Protest Eviction Twist

It appears that fans of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere, have taken their grievances beyond social media to the streets of Lagos to protest the eviction twist introduced on Sunday night by Big Brother.

It all started when Pere and Angel were given a fake eviction on Sunday night.

The duo were taken to the White Room in the house and told that they have to play a game of trucks to determine a winner who will join the final four in the house to complete the total final five housemates.

However, fans believe that the twist is unfair to Pere who received more votes than Angel and should be in the finals without competing in another twist with the housemate who did not make it to the top five because she couldn’t get enough votes for herself.

While some fans have registered their protests online, a few zealous fans have moved to Ilupeju, Lagos to stage a physical protest.

Watch the video below: