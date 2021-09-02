Peter Okoye Celebrates His Wife, Lola As She Clocks 47

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, alias Mr P, has taken to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 2, 2021 to celebrate his wife, Lola Okoye as she clocks 47.

The music star and father of two posted beautiful pictures of his wife and mother of his children on Thursday morning.

In his caption, he thanked the mother of two for being a blessing to their family and to those around her.

“To my dear Wife, Happy Birthday. I want to take this opportunity to remind you how wonderful you are, not only to me but to all the people whose lives you touched everyday. 🎉😘🎂😘🥳😘🎈🎊🎁🎁🎊🥳🎂,” he wrote.