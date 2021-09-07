Plateau Killings: We’re Determined To Bring Perpetrators To Justice, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that his administration is determined to apprehend persons behind the recent killings in Plateau state.

This is coming in the wake of continuous killings in the State.

Buhari, who was represented by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), stated this at an interactive session with stakeholders in the state on Monday.

He called for sustainable dialogue to achieve peace in Plateau.

He called for the cooperation of traditional, religious and community leaders to promote peace, and also commended Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, for establishing the inter-religious council.

The president said the objective of the meeting is to lay the foundation for the execution of dialogue to facilitate ethno-religious tolerance, justice, and to strengthen the confidence of the people.

Buhari expressed that the strategy to achieve peace in the state “must be inclusive, diverse, transparent and sustained”.

Buhari also gave the assurance that “government remains determined to continue to protect all peaceful, law-abiding citizens and their communities”.

He also assured Plateau residents “that the government is determined to continue to promote peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance through dialogue and engagement”.

The president assured Plateau residents that his administration is determined to ensure justice for victims, adding that more security operatives have been deployed to the state.

He also condoled with Lalong and the people of Plateau over the recent killings, describing the attacks as “inhumane”.