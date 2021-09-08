“Please Pray For Me And My Family,” Tega Appeals To Nigerians

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Tega Dominic, has tendered a heartfelt apology to Nigerians and her husband for committing adultery in the house.

The reality TV star went on Instagram Live to break down in tears and appeal to Nigerians to pray for her and her family.

In her words:

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me despite everything that has happened. Words cannot express how grateful I am.

I take full responsibility of my actions and I sincerely apologize to everyone that I disappointed and to those who could not stand my actions while on the show. I am truly sorry.

Read Also: Tega Apologizes To Husband, Nigerians

To my husband; Babe, I know we have already talked about this but I want apologize again and also appreciate you for standing by me and giving me all the support I needed to pursue my career.

To all the women out there who felt I let them down, I am sorry. To everyone who are still very angry and sending messages and comments, I do not see you as “trolls” I understand your anger and I want to say that I’m deeply sorry.

Lastly, please pray for me and my family as we go through this phase together. Thank you everyone and God bless you.”