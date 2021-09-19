Police Arrest Fake Soldier With AK-49 Rifle In Nasarawa

The police have arrested a 28-year-old man for impersonating an officer of the Nigerian Army in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Timothy Emmanuel, an indigene of Plateau State, was paraded on Friday alongside 60 other suspects arrested for various crimes at the Police Headquarters in the state capital.

He was said to have been apprehended with an AK-49 rifle and two magazines while travelling on Sunday evening along the B.A.D Road in a vehicle suspected to have been stolen.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who parades himself in military camouflage was never enlisted into the army but got the uniform from his uncle who is a military officer serving in Borno State,” the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa, Adesina Soyemi, told reporters.

“He (Emmanuel) thereafter moved to Jos, Plateau State under the guise of being a military officer and went away with an AK-49 rifle and two magazines of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps official serving in Jos, when the rifle was left in his custody by the NSCDC officer who went to help him with his registration for the national identity card.”

Soyemi explained that the suspect later returned to Nasarawa and got involved in unlawful activities in Karu and Lafia before he was arrested.

According to him, Emmanuel is being investigated at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia and he has provided some useful information to the police.