Police Arrest Women ‘Supplying Fuel To Bandits’

Gambo Isah, Police spokesperson in the state, paraded the suspects at a press conference.

He said they were carrying travelling bags where they hid the fuel while pretending to be common travelers.

“The fact of the case is, the syndicate was arrested by a team of policemen on patrol along Katsina-Jibia road, concealing PMS in their travelling bags neatly.

“They are reasonably suspected to be supplies for the bandits hibernating on the fringes of Jibia forest. These bags are not travelling bags, they are loaded with petrol, meant to be take to the bandits in the forest.

“We succeeded in arresting, Dija Umar, 50; Ummah Bello, 45; and Nusaiba Muhammad, 16, all of Malali Quarters, in Katsina Local Government Area of Katsina.

“In the course of investigation, suspects confessed committing the crime, contrary to the executive order and other extant laws of the federation. Investigation is ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

He also added that it is their major business in the area, they engaged the service of motorcycle riders from filling station and take it back to the quarters and arrange in a bag to avoid being caught.