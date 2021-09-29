Police Launch Manhunt For Cultists Who Used Victim’s Head As Football In Anambra

The police in Anambra State have launched manhunt for suspected cultists who beheaded a member of a “rival group” and used his head to play football.

The incident happened at Igbariam, a community in Anambra East Council area of the state.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

A witness said the victim was dragged out of his car and shot at close range.

He was later beheaded, and his head was taken to a square, where his assailants tossed it as football, while making jest of him.

Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner, CP Tony Olofu, who spoke through the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Command would leave no stone unturned in tracking the suspects.

“The Commissioner of police Anambra State command CP Tony Olofu has ordered investigation on the shooting incident on 25/9/2021 by 4pm along Igbariam road”, Ikenga said.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the shooting was as a result of rival cult clash. Meanwhile Police Operatives have intensified patrol and surveillance within the area. Further details shall be communicated.”