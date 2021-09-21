‘Power Can’t Remain In North Forever’ — Shina Peller Tackles Baba-Ahmed

Shina Peller, a member of the house of representatives, has expressed that power cannot remain in the north forever.

Peller, who represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo state, stated this in reaction to comments made by Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

Baba-Ahmed had said the north will not succumb to intimidation not to take a shot at the presidency in 2023.

Reacting in a statement issued on Tuesday, the lawmaker stated that the north and the south should work together to build strong institutions.

Also Read: APC Will Support Osinbajo For 2023 Presidency If He Declares Interest: Gov Sule

“How can the Northern Elders Forum tell Nigerians that power can’t shift to the south in 2023?” he asked.

“I disagree with their position. Having the majority votes does not imply that the principle of equity and equality should be ignored.

“Even as Muslims, our religion preaches peace and for it to flourish, there must be justice, equity and fairness. Power can’t remain in the north forever.

“I expect the south and north to work together to build strong institutions towards promoting unity and bring about a desirable shift in 2023 when there won’t be an incumbent president at the polls.

“This is an opportunity to correct a generational defect not focusing on factors that divide us.

“Allow the younger generation regardless of religion or ethnicity to work in synergy to build a nation of their dreams. Please let’s not heat the polity unnecessarily.”