“Praying For Your Cheating Husbands Won’t Work,” Daddy Freeze Tells Wives

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has told married women not to use up time in praying for their cheating husbands because the efforts will be in vain.

The popular media personality took to his Instagram page to pass across his message.

“This won’t work in my humble opinion. I watched an interview of someone who said she was married to a closeted same s€x man, she prayed herself into depression and fasted till she got an ulcer, his orientation didn’t change. It wasn’t until she filed for a divorce that her life began to have meaning.

Joseph didn’t pray, HE RAN! Solomon and David prayed, David even wrote psalms did it stop Bathsheba or Solomon’s numerous women that even led him astray? Instead of all these comedy skits, these women should slap on some make up, wear nicer clothes and lingerie like the side chicks are wearing,” he wrote.