“Prince Kpokpogri Only Wanted To Use You To Get Famous,” Merit Gold Tells Tonto Dikeh

Model Merit Gold has told Tonto Dikeh that her ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri only wanted to use her to get famous.

Merit revealed this in an Instagram apology she addressed to the actress.

“Now I realize my mistakes and I’m deeply sorry everyone pls i was used by prince kpokpogri because he told me he’s done with king Tonto what he wants from her was just to make himself famous and of wish he has achieved. But still my heart keeps beating me against what i did to my role model you all should kindly forgive me and also help me beg king Tonto to forgive me and to prince kpokpogri see you can’t eat ur cake and have it,” Merit wrote.

Reacting to the apology note, Tonto Dikeh appreciated Merit Gold for the courage to come out clean amid their relationship crisis.

“MERIT I am not pissed at you. I am not even mad at you. I just thank you and Gist lover for this revelation. Continue being the Woman you want to be. I FORGIVE YOU AND I BEG THE WORLD TO PLEASE FORGIVE THIS LADY TOO..GOD BLESS YOU!! Thanks,” Tonto Dikeh wrote.