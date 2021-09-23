Prince Kpokpogri Slams Tonto Dikeh With Lawsuit, Demands N10b Compensation

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja, by her immediate ex boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

Joined in the suit filed on Wednesday September 22, 2021, is the Department of State Services (DSS). He is seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights.

In the suit, Kpokpogri prayed the court for a restraining order stopping the DSS from further inviting him, following the recent petition filed against him by the actress.

He also asked the court for an order directing Tonto and DSS to pay him the sum of N10 billion as compensation for the mental trauma, emotional stress and severe damage caused him due to the invitation extended to him.