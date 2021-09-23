Prince Kpokpogri takes his ex, Tonto Dikeh, to court. Demands N10billion compensation

Prince Joseph Kpokpogri, the estranged partner of Tonto Dikeh has dragged his ex-lover to court.

Joined in the suit filed on Wednesday September 22, 2021, is the Department of State Services (DSS).

In the suit, the politician prayed the court for a restraining order stopping the DSS from further inviting him, following the recent petition filed against him by the single mother-of-one.

He also asked the court for an order directing Tonto and DSS to pay him the sum of N10billion as compensation for the mental trauma, emotional stress and severe damage caused him due to the invitation extended to him.