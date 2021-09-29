“Prioritize Great Relationships Over Money,” Actor Femi Jacobs Advises

Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs, has shared some words of wisdom with his followers on social media.

The film star took to his Twitter account to share the nuggets of wisdom.

According to the award-winning actor, a relationship is so powerful that it can elevate the parties involved.

The movie star went on to advise people to pray for great relationships and also prioritize to those relationships above capital (money).

In his words:

A relationship (not always romantic) could make both parties ten times taller. Pray for great alliances. Prioritize it above capital. It’s one of the biggest principles of life.”

