Proposed Kano Train Station’ll Be Like Ebute Metta Mega Station – FG

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that the approved design for the Dawachiki, Kano Train Station will be a mega station similar to the Ebute-Metta train station in Lagos.

He made this known in a statement, signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Mr Eric Ojiekwe on Saturday.

Amaechi, when he visited the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, at his Palace, stated that the resolve to replicate the station, was because of the commercial nature of the city and its link to corridors of transit.

The minister further stated that it was pertinent to visit and thank the Emir for his hospitality, in the 5-days of the National Council of Transportation engagement in the city.