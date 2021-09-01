Quiz Akume Over Benue Killings, PDP Tells DSS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Department of State Services to invite Senator George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, for questioning.

The party stated that the secret police should grill the former governor of Benue State, over the escalated acts of terrorism and mass killings in the north central state.

The party stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, titled, “Benue killings: PDP charges DSS To investigate Akume, asks Akume to explain roles in Benue violence.”

Part of the statement read, “This attack on Governor Ortom is an unpardonable assault on the generality of Benue people, particularly, the victims of the bloody attacks in the state.

“The PDP describes Senator Akume’s call for a state of emergency in Benue as thoughtless, reckless and absolutely reprehensible.”