Rapper Vector Speaks Against Cultism

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, alias Vector, has lent his voice to the trending issue of cultism.

The music star took to his Instagram page to speak against cultism, highlighting the negative effects of gettting involved.

The rapper wrote:

“If them kill you, you go like am? Let’s make it clear that the killings of the youth by the youth is a horrible idea. If you belong to a gang and you are reading this, know that killing each other doesn’t make you harder or rugged. If anything it makes you a destroyer of life and purpose.

Read Also: Rapper Vector Surprises Boy Who Cried For His Autograph

You too will open your mouth and say “Nigeria don spoil finish”… Wetin make you different from the people wey Dey spoil am because na Nigerians be Nigeria. If you are truly a free man, we will know by how many men you influence out of the mental slavery around. If you have an argument that the people I’m taking to are not here, you can share where you know they are. #Gangwarisnotfreedom.”