Reactions As Tems Features On Drake’s Album, ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Fans have been thrilled with the feature of fast-rising Nigerian female singer, Tems on the newly-released album by Drake dubbed ‘Certified Lover Boy’.

Taking to social media to celebrate the ‘Try Me’ singer’s achievement, accolades have been showered on the 25-year-old singer for snagging a collaboration with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade.

@Caesarofthe90s wrote, “Tems really got a Khalid feature, a Justin Bieber feature & a Drake feature without an album.”

@aprokodoctor wrote, “I opened Drake’s album and went straight to Track 16. So happy for Tems. She deserves this win.”

@Olamideofficial wrote, “Who noticed “Fountains” beat is similar to that of “One dance”? Drake really gave Tems chance to shine and she nailed it.”

@realviva02 wrote, “Tems might be the first female Nigerian artiste to win not just 1 but 2 grammys with Made in Lagos and Certified Lover Boy.”