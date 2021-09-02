Revenue Allocation: Governor Emmanuel Calls For Upward Review

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has called on the Federal Government to upwardly review the revenue allocation to states in order to improve economic growth and enhance industrialization in the country.

Governor Emmanuel made the call on Thursday when members of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) visited him at Government House in Uyo.

Also Read: Pantami: Communications Ministry Generated Over N1trn Revenue In Two Years

He urged the team to reflect the major challenges of the states in their input and work towards its implementation to further assist states tackle pending financial issues.

The governor further appealed to the Federal Government to review the revenue allocation of the state to address the issue of population increase, marine security along the coastal lines, and erosion menace to reduce the burden on the state government.